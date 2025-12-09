Cord Crossing

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Homer Pennington navigates a rope bridge during an obstacle course as part of the Army Reserve Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy, Wisc., Sept. 5, 2023. Sixty soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy to take part in the event. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.