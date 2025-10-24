Twilight Hornet

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Degelder, assigned to the ‘Golden Warriors’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, pilots an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 30, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.