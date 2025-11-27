Clearing Procedures

Left to right: Romanian Land Forces Sgt. Ioana Afrig and Pfc. Florin Trifan assigned to the 84th Target Acquisition Battalion and Army Capt. Andrew Beattie, a medical operations instructor assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, conduct PKM machine gun weapon clearing procedures during Exercise Arcane Thunder 2023 at Capu Midia Training Center, Romania, Sept. 2, 2023. Arcane Thunder 23 is a 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force exercise taking place with Army and multinational partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2023, in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania.