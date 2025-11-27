Transporting Aircraft

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, unload two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from an Air Force C-17 transport aircraft, then load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto the same aircraft at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding. 12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed Corps in Europe.