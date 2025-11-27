An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers unload helicopters at an airfield.

Transporting Aircraft

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, unload two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from an Air Force C-17 transport aircraft, then load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto the same aircraft at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding. 12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed Corps in Europe.

