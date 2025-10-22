An official website of the United States Government 
Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District commander, provides an update on wildfire recovery efforts during a press conference in Wailuku, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2023. The Army Corps of Engineers was selected as the lead agency to manage the second phase of debris removal in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaii and FEMA. The Environmental Protection Agency is leading the first phase of the process, which includes removing household hazardous materials.

