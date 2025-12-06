Twilight Ops Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford conduct small boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.68 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Seaman Maxwell Orlosky VIRIN: 230804-N-II168-1125.JPG Photo Gallery