Chopper Cleanup

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Marjorie Rogero, left, and Air Force airman Bayne Moore, both assigned to the ‘Griffins’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, clean the spindle of a MH-60R helicopter on the flight deck aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt in the Baltic Sea, July 30, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.