Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members clean a helicopter at sea.

Chopper Cleanup

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Marjorie Rogero, left, and Air Force airman Bayne Moore, both assigned to the ‘Griffins’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, clean the spindle of a MH-60R helicopter on the flight deck aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt in the Baltic Sea, July 30, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

