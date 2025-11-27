Exchanging Salutes Soldiers and Turkish forces exchange salutes after a joint readiness demonstration as part of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 in Kayseri, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness. SHARE: Download: Full Size (11.46 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, air force, ukraine response, exercise agile spirit 23 Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Reft VIRIN: 230822-F-YW474-1272.JPG Photo Gallery