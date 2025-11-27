Wildfire Response Army Sgt. Louisse Jem Sinang, a petroleum specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, returns a fuel line to a heavy expandable mobile tactical truck in Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division is supporting the Army Corps of Engineers’ Planning Power and Response Team's emergency response mission to the Hawaii wildfires in Maui. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.03 MB) Tags: wildfires, humanitarian, disaster relief, hawaii wildfires Credit: Brannen Parrish VIRIN: 230823-A-PO406-1235A.JPG Photo Gallery