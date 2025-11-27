An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing goggles puts a fuel line in a truck.

Wildfire Response

Army Sgt. Louisse Jem Sinang, a petroleum specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, returns a fuel line to a heavy expandable mobile tactical truck in Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division is supporting the Army Corps of Engineers’ Planning Power and Response Team's emergency response mission to the Hawaii wildfires in Maui.

Photo Gallery