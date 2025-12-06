Fire Mission Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Steenerson, Field Artillery Cannoneer assigned to Sierra Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Bravo Command Element, participates in a simulated fire mission as part of a fires summit held to provide increased awareness of current Marine Corps and Norwegian military long range precision fires capabilities in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 21, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.85 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, marine corps, ukraine response Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Michele Clarke VIRIN: 230821-M-WT331-1036.JPG Photo Gallery