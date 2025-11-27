An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Ships sail in formation at sea.

Joint Formation

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the Turkish navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the Turkish navy frigate TCG Goksu, the Turkish navy frigate TCG Gediz and the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish naval and air forces to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.

Photo Gallery