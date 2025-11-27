Joint Formation

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the Turkish navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the Turkish navy frigate TCG Goksu, the Turkish navy frigate TCG Gediz and the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 21, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish naval and air forces to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.