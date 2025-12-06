Humanitarian Aid

Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Toan Trieu provides water to people affected by the Maui fires in Kula, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 5-0, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, Army active duty and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws.