An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Flames burst from the barrel of a M120A1 120 mm towed mortar system while soldiers crouch down for safety.

Safety Position

Army mortarmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, fire an M120A1 120 mm towed mortar system during a fire support coordination exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 28, 2023.

Photo Gallery