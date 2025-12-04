Tactical Truck Delivery Airmen secure a tactical truck inside an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as part of a humanitarian aid and disaster relief flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2023. Members of Joint Task Force 5-0 are actively helping communities affected by the wildfires in Maui. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.11 MB) Tags: humanitarian, humanitarian aid, air force, hawaii wildfires Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Makensie Cooper VIRIN: 230819-F-GM429-1439M.JPG Photo Gallery