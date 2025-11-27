Sweet Welcome An Idaho Army National Guard soldier is welcomed home from a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2023. The operation builds partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.38 MB) Tags: idaho, idaho army national guard, military life, military families, army, national guard, military children Credit: Crystal Farris, Idaho Army National Guard VIRIN: 230810-O-BS547-2208Y.JPG Photo Gallery