Generator Delivery

Contractors assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers from Pacific Pile and Crane of Wailuku, Hawaii, deliver three Federal Emergency Management Agency generators to the Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District, temporary emergency power team, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2023. The team oversees the placement, maintenance and accountability of generators used to provide emergency power to hospitals, fire and police stations, critical care facilities, shelters and wastewater treatment plants. The Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the Hawaii wildfires.