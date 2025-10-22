An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor conducts routine maintenance on the propeller of an MH-60S Sea Hawk.

Repair Work

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Lancine Guedet, assigned to the ‘Tridents’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

