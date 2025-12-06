An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers lie on the ground holding weapons.

Joint Training

Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Bravo Command Element, demonstrate Marine Corps’ tactics, techniques and procedures for responding to enemy fire to members of the Norwegian armed forces as part of a Norwegian bilateral exercise in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 14, 2023.

Photo Gallery