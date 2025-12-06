Joint Training Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Bravo Command Element, demonstrate Marine Corps’ tactics, techniques and procedures for responding to enemy fire to members of the Norwegian armed forces as part of a Norwegian bilateral exercise in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 14, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.81 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, marine corps, ukraine response Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Michele Clarke VIRIN: 230814-M-WT331-1083.JPG Photo Gallery