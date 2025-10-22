Chain of Custody

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry, a forensic photographer with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, carries the remains of Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch during a Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. Branch was killed in action during the Vietnam War and identified in 1993. His remains were transferred to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.