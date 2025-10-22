An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman carries a box during a ceremony as he walks past a line of people.

Chain of Custody

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry, a forensic photographer with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, carries the remains of Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch during a Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. Branch was killed in action during the Vietnam War and identified in 1993. His remains were transferred to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Photo Gallery