Waving Hello Sailors and midshipmen assigned to the USS Roosevelt wave as the German minehunter Bad Bevensen passes by during NATO operations in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 2, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.58 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos VIRIN: 230802-N-QI593-6050.JPG Photo Gallery