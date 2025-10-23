An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A child is hoisted up and reaches into the window of a military bus.

Let Me See

A child reaches into a bus carrying Kentucky Army National Guardsmen preparing to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Aug. 14, 2023. Spartan Shield is a U.S. Central Command operation that strengthens our defense relationships and builds partner capacity in the Middle East.

