Let Me See A child reaches into a bus carrying Kentucky Army National Guardsmen preparing to deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Aug. 14, 2023. Spartan Shield is a U.S. Central Command operation that strengthens our defense relationships and builds partner capacity in the Middle East. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.63 MB) Tags: kentucky, army national guard, operation spartan shield Credit: Milt Spalding, Army National Guard VIRIN: 230814-Z-NN152-1172Y.JPG Photo Gallery