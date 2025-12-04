An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members wearing masks and helmets search through debris.

Search Operations

Service members conduct search, rescue and recovery operations in areas damaged by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 15, 2023. Members of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard as well as Army active duty and reserves are supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security and safety to those affected by the wildfires.

