Mask Distribution Hawaii Army National Guardsmen distribute N-95 masks to the Lahaina assistant police chief in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 15, 2023. Members of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard as well as Army active duty and Reserves are supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security and safety to those affected by the wildfires. Tags: wildfires, reserves, humanitarian, disaster relief, air force, army, national guard, hawaii wildfires Credit: Army National Guard Spc. Sean Walker VIRIN: 230815-Z-LU739-2024.JPG