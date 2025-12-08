Taking Aim

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesus Acuna-Tellez, 435th Contingency Response Squadron mobile aerial port craftsman, participates in a simulated base attack scenario during Thracian Summer 2023 at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria, Aug. 10, 2023. This exercise, hosted by the Bulgarian air force, provided the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing the opportunity to address hypothetical security threats in and beyond Europe, and enabled all participants to contribute to international coalitions.