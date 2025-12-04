Formation at Sea

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford steams in formation with the USS Mount Whitney, the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli, assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, and the USS Normandy during a photo exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, August 14, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.