Fast Boating

Sailors assigned to the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy conduct search-and-rescue training with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 9 on a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 8, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.