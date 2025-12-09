An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor wearing a visor and an oxygen mask works on an aircraft.

Hornet Maintenance

Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Austin Martin conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.

