An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A tank travels on a road.

Tank Travel

Soldiers maneuver a tank down a road during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability and enhances collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

Photo Gallery