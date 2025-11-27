Aerial Message

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Caton, assigned to the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, shoots a messenger line to the oiler USNS Leroy Grumman as the ships conduct a replenishment in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.