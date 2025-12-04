Flyover Formation Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing 8 conduct flight operations from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.5 MB) Tags: nato, navy, ukraine response, sage wolverine Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington VIRIN: 230804-N-CO784-1290A.JPG Photo Gallery