Hornet Maintenance

Navy Airman Apprentice Jaiden Washington, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 2, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.