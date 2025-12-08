An official website of the United States Government 
Two ships maneuver into formation.

In Formation

The Greek navy frigate HS Elli and the guided missile destroyer USS Ramage maneuver into formation during a photo exercise with the Italian navy submarine ITS Scirè in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability.

