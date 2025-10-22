Destroyer Departure

Hellenic navy special forces sailors depart the guided missile destroyer USS Ramage in a rigid-hull inflatable boat after a search and seizure exercise in the Ionian Sea, July 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.