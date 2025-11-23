Training Exercise

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, return fire during a platoon situational training exercise at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, July 25, 2023. The training enabled soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield.