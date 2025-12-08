An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A pilot sits in a F/A-18E Super Hornet preparing for takeoff.

Night Flight

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Tomcatters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 31, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Ionian Sea, August 1, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

