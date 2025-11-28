Tribal Canoe Journey

Sailors and members of Pacific Northwest tribes haul a tribal canoe ashore during the annual Tribal Canoe Journey at the House of Awakened Culture in Suquamish, Wash., July 28, 2023. The event celebrates the Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest coast who travel from tribe to tribe by canoe, culminating at a final tribal destination for a week of sharing food, songs, dances and giveaways.