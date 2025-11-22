Flyover Formation

A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet, F/A-18E Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and an Air Force F-22 Raptor fly in formation with an Australian air force E-7A Wedgetail, F-35B Lightning II, two F/A-18F Super Hornets and an EA-18G Growler during Talisman Sabre over the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. The exercise between Australia and the United States is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key allies.