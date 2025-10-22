Arctic Drop An air-deployable expendable ice buoy deploys from a C-17 Globemaster III over the Arctic Ocean, July 12, 2023. The Office of Naval Research partnered with the 144th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to deploy five different types of data-gathering buoys across more than 1,000 nautical miles of the Arctic Ocean. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.7 MB) Tags: science, technology, air force Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado VIRIN: 230712-F-YB356-1083A.JPG Photo Gallery