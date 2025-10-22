An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A buoy falls from a plane over an icy ocean.

Arctic Drop

An air-deployable expendable ice buoy deploys from a C-17 Globemaster III over the Arctic Ocean, July 12, 2023. The Office of Naval Research partnered with the 144th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to deploy five different types of data-gathering buoys across more than 1,000 nautical miles of the Arctic Ocean.

Photo Gallery