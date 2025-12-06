Open Ride Marines and sailors ride an unmanned ground vehicle during a medical exercise for Talisman Sabre 23 at Midge Point, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.19 MB) Tags: talisman sabre, navy, marine corps, indo-pacific Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado VIRIN: 230727-M-CZ543-1543.JPG Photo Gallery