Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers participate in live-fire drills behind a cloud of purple smoke.

Hazy Drill

Army, National Guard and Reserve soldiers conduct live-fire battle drills during an advanced leaders course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 27, 2023. The course provides soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance their skills needed to lead squad-size units.

