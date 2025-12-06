Amphibious Arrival

A Navy air cushioned landing craft enters the well deck of the USS Green Bay during amphibious operations for Exercise Talisman Sabre in the Coral Sea, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S., advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.