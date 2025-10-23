An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers take a knee while waiting for UH-60 Black Hawks to land.

Chopper Arrival

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepare to load into UH-60 Black Hawks during a platoon situational training exercise at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, July 25, 2023. The training enabled soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield.

Photo Gallery