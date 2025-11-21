Taking Aim

Navy Seaman Sebastian Guerrero fires an M9 Beretta during a qualification shoot on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall in the Mediterranean Sea, July 27, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.