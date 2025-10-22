An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A fighter jet flies against a blue sky.

Aerial Acrobat

A member of the F-35 Demonstration Team flies during an aerial performance for the Arctic Lightning Air Show at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 21, 2023. The biannual event provided an open house for the community to learn about military operations and capabilities through aerial and ground performances, educational static displays and engagement with service members.

