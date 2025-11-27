An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Five ships travel through a body of water in formation.

Partnership Transit

The USS Ronald Reagan, USS North Carolina, USS Robert Smalls and USS Antietam steam in formation with an Australian vessel during Talisman Sabre in the Indian Ocean, July 22, 2023. The exercise between Australia and the United States is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key allies.

Photo Gallery