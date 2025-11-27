Partnership Transit The USS Ronald Reagan, USS North Carolina, USS Robert Smalls and USS Antietam steam in formation with an Australian vessel during Talisman Sabre in the Indian Ocean, July 22, 2023. The exercise between Australia and the United States is designed to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key allies. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.32 MB) Tags: australia, partnerships, talisman sabre, training, navy Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Markus Castaneda VIRIN: 230722-N-WI365-1113C.JPG Photo Gallery