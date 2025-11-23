Gun Guidance

Army Sgt. Isaac Lozamo with 8th Engineer Battalion, attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, receives instructions on a M17 pistol from a German soldier in Seidemann at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, July 18, 2023. This was part of a German weapons qualification training held by members of NATOs’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland.