Carrier Operations

Navy Cmdr. Matthew Sevier observes as F/A-18 Super Hornets, attached to Carrier Air Wing 8, fly in formation over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, July 8, 2023.The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.