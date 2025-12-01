Low Level Flight

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, conduct low-level flying after taking off from Ramstein Air Force Base during a large NATO flight formation in Germany, July 14, 2023. The flight consisted of low-level tactical egress, airpower interoperability, radar operations and static line jumps to the Ramstein Air Base drop zone to increase interoperability with U.S. and German allies.