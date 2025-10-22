Weapons Training

Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Danies, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, briefs U.S. and Polish soldiers assigned to Poland’s Territorial Defense Force, during German weapons qualification training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 18, 2023. This was part of a German weapons qualification training held by members of NATOs’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. Soldiers participated in the training to earn the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or “Schützenschnur.”