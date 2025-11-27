Mediterranean Ops The guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius sails behind the Italian navy ship ITS Viareggio during an anti-mine exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, July 11, 2023. Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.39 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Shea VIRIN: 230711-N-XO016-1120.JPG Photo Gallery